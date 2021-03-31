Russia in Talks With Partners on How to Hold UNSC P5 Summit - Lavrov

Russia is in talks with its partners on how to hold the summit of the leaders of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States and France), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russia is in talks with its partners on how to hold the summit of the leaders of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States and France), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The P5 still plays a very important role. As you know, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin put forward the initiative to hold a P5 summit, where we want to discuss not even some specific crisis ... but rather the mission of this institution [UNSC] in international politics," Lavrov said at the middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

It was not possible to convene for talks in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, although China and France supported the idea, the foreign minister recalled.

"But then the pandemic started. However, we are now discussing how we could implement the idea. We hold consultations with our partners. I hope that the talks will be held. This is truly important," Lavrov continued.