Russia in Talks With Several Austrian Companies on Sputnik V Production - RDIF CEO

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Moscow is negotiating with several Austrian companies to set up production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in this country, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Saturday.

"Austria has some of the best companies in the world for the production of pharmaceuticals. We are already in negotiations with several Austrian companies. We would like to have a partnership with Austria for the production and, among other things, for the export of this vaccine from Austria to other countries," he said on the air of Austrian broadcaster Ã–1.

Dmitriev did not indicate with which Austrian firms the negotiations were underway.