Russia in Talks With Various Libyan Forces on Sidelines of Africa Summit - Envoy to EU

Russia held talks with various Libyan forces on the sidelines of a summit with African countries in Sochi, Vladimir Chizhov, the permanent representative of Russia to the European Union, told Sputnik in an interview

The Germany-hosted international meeting originally slated for October has reportedly been postponed until November or even early 2020. Russia had attended the consultations on Libya that were held in Berlin in September.

"We participate in international efforts of Libya settlement. Actually, as we speak in Sochi, on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, there are delegations of various power centers of Libya, various parts of Libya � from Sarraj government, from Haftar government, they are all there.

So we are busy talking to them," the diplomat said, when asked if Russia would participate in the upcoming Berlin peace conference on Libya.

The African Union's commissioner for Peace and Security, Smail Chergui, told Sputnik earlier this week that Libya's neighbors should be invited to the conference in Berlin. He had indicated earlier that the AU itself had been undecided on whether it should attend.

The Russia-Africa forum was held on Wednesday and Thursday in the Russian Black Sea resort.