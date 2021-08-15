UrduPoint.com

Russia In Touch With US On Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Russia is in contact with the United States on the situation in Afghanistan and monitors the developments to decide on the further steps, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Sunday.

Kabulov said he maintained the communication with US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad and "talked to him by telephone recently."

"We will decide on further actions later," Kabulov concluded.

Afghanistan Russia United States Sunday

More Stories From World

