Russia in Touch With US, Other States Over JCPOA, Does Its Utmost to Preserve Deal - Putin

Russia and the United States maintain continuous contact on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and Moscow does everything in its power to preserve the accord, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

"Russia does its utmost for the Plan of Action to be fully implemented. We carry out active communications on the JCPOA with its participants, as well as with the United States, and, of course, we support at all levels the political dialogue with Iran," Putin said at a press conference following his trilateral talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Ankara.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union in 2015.

It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program - including eliminating the stockpile of medium-enriched uranium and decreasing the reserves of low-enriched uranium and gas centrifuges - in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions.

The nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since the United States unilaterally withdrew from it in May 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran. In May this year, Tehran announced the decision to steadily abandon its own JCPOA commitments every 60 days unless the other signatories attempt to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Tehran.