UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia In Touch With US, Other States Over JCPOA, Does Its Utmost To Preserve Deal - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:28 PM

Russia in Touch With US, Other States Over JCPOA, Does Its Utmost to Preserve Deal - Putin

Russia and the United States maintain continuous contact on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and Moscow does everything in its power to preserve the accord, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russia and the United States maintain continuous contact on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and Moscow does everything in its power to preserve the accord, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Russia does its utmost for the Plan of Action to be fully implemented. We carry out active communications on the JCPOA with its participants, as well as with the United States, and, of course, we support at all levels the political dialogue with Iran," Putin said at a press conference following his trilateral talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Ankara.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union in 2015.

It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program - including eliminating the stockpile of medium-enriched uranium and decreasing the reserves of low-enriched uranium and gas centrifuges - in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions.

The nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since the United States unilaterally withdrew from it in May 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran. In May this year, Tehran announced the decision to steadily abandon its own JCPOA commitments every 60 days unless the other signatories attempt to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Tehran.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Iran Moscow Russia China Nuclear France European Union Oil Germany Tehran Vladimir Putin Ankara United Kingdom United States Tayyip Erdogan May Gas 2015 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Court seeks improved bids for bankrupt French airl ..

44 seconds ago

Putin Says Did Not Discuss Attack on Saudi Refiner ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Have Talks on Development of New We ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan leader nixes debate with main rival ahead o ..

2 minutes ago

Extremists May Try to Disrupt Work of Syrian Const ..

2 minutes ago

Syria's Idlib De-Facto Controlled by Al-Qaeda-Affi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.