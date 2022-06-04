UrduPoint.com

Russia Includes Businessman Chichvarkin In List Of Foreign Agents - Justice Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2022 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Russia has included exiled businessman and opposition activist Evgeny Chichvarkin in the list of individuals who act as foreign agents, the Russian Justice Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry indicated that Chichvarkin was included in the register on June 3.

In the section Information about political activity and (or) targeted collection of information, Ukraine is indicated as the country of origin.

The ministry also designated six persons as media performing the functions of a foreign agent, including journalists Alexey Pivovarov and Oleg Kashin. The foreign agent status has also been attributed to activist Yulia Tsvetkova, journalist Mikhail Sokolov, political expert Nikolay Petrov and citizen journalist Irina Danilovich.

