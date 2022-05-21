UrduPoint.com

Russia Includes Khodorkovsky, Kasparov In List Of Foreign Agents - Justice Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 12:12 AM

Russia Includes Khodorkovsky, Kasparov in List of Foreign Agents - Justice Ministry

Russia has included exiled businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Garry Kasparov, a former world chess champion and a political activist, in the list of individuals who act as foreign agents, the Justice Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Russia has included exiled businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Garry Kasparov, a former world chess champion and a political activist, in the list of individuals who act as foreign agents, the Justice Ministry said on Friday.

"Mikhail Borisovich Khodorkovsky, Garry Kimovich Kasparov," the ministry's list read.

Related Topics

World Russia

Recent Stories

US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine' ..

US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine's Reznikov Today - Pentagon

2 minutes ago
 ATP to strip Wimbledon of ranking points over Russ ..

ATP to strip Wimbledon of ranking points over Russia and Belarus ban

2 minutes ago
 China looks forward to FM Bilawal's visit: Spokesp ..

China looks forward to FM Bilawal's visit: Spokesperson Wang

3 minutes ago
 PFA discards 26,960kg fungus-infested pickle, 10,8 ..

PFA discards 26,960kg fungus-infested pickle, 10,880kg candied fruits

3 minutes ago
 Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead ov ..

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead over McIlroy

48 minutes ago
 Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.