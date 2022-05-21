Russia Includes Khodorkovsky, Kasparov In List Of Foreign Agents - Justice Ministry
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 12:12 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Russia has included exiled businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Garry Kasparov, a former world chess champion and a political activist, in the list of individuals who act as foreign agents, the Justice Ministry said on Friday.
"Mikhail Borisovich Khodorkovsky, Garry Kimovich Kasparov," the ministry's list read.