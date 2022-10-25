UrduPoint.com

Russia Includes More EU Officials To Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Russia Includes More EU Officials to Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

Russia has included more EU officials to its travel ban list in response to new sanctions imposed by the European Union, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Russia has included more EU officials to its travel ban list in response to new sanctions imposed by the European Union, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In response to unfriendly actions, the Russian side expanded the list of representatives of the EU member states .

.. who are prohibited from entering the territory of our country," the ministry said in a statement.

Representatives of EU structures that provide arms and military equipment to Ukraine, as well as some lawmakers of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), are barred entry to Russia, the ministry said.

