Russia Includes Two Allies Of Navalny In List Of Terrorists, Extremists

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 02:41 PM

Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, allies of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, have been included in the list of people involved in terrorist or extremist activities, the Federal Financial Monitoring Service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022)

"Volkov Leonid Mikhailovich, born on November 10, 1980, the city of Sverdlovsk ... Zhdanov Ivan Yurievich, born on August 17, 1988, in the city of Moscow," the service said.

