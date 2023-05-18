Russia Increased Agro-Industrial Exports in 2022 Despite Foreign Trade Barriers - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russia has managed to increase its exports of agricultural products to $41.6 billion in 2022 despite barriers to foreign trade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"That is, despite barriers to foreign trade, Russia managed to increase exports of agro-industrial products to $41.6 billion last year. In the previous (year) it was $37.

1 billion, which is still a decent growth," Putin said at a meeting on the progress of spring field work.

He added that Russia intends to export 55-60 million tonnes of grain by the end of the 2022-2023 agricultural year.

"Our country remains one of the world's leading suppliers of agricultural products. And we have established ourselves as a reliable, predictable partner. That will continue to be the case. By the end of the 2022-2023 agricultural year, grain exports are expected to reach around 55-60 million tonnes," the president said.