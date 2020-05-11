UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Increased COVID-19 Tests To 170,000 Per Day, One Of Highest Levels In World - Putin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:52 PM

Russia Increased COVID-19 Tests to 170,000 Per Day, One of Highest Levels in World - Putin

Russia has increased the number of tests for the coronavirus run per day from 2,500 to 170,000, reaching one of highest levels in the world, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russia has increased the number of tests for the coronavirus run per day from 2,500 to 170,000, reaching one of highest levels in the world, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We have significantly increased the number of tests. We started with 2,500 [per day] in early March, and now, we run about 170,000 tests every day.

This is one of the highest levels in the world," Putin said during a government meeting.

According to the leader, Russian specialists are now able to detect the disease at the early stage, which allows to prevent its severe consequences and curb the further spread of the virus.

The president added that by mid-May, the number of tests performed per day was set to almost double and reach 300,000.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan unveiled realme 6 and 6pro“the m ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways bearing Rs 5 b per month loss du ..

12 seconds ago

PTI govt continues to help lockdown affectees: Min ..

14 seconds ago

Putin Signs Decree on Extending COVID-19 Containme ..

15 seconds ago

All COVID-19 Precautions to Remain in Place After ..

17 seconds ago

US stocks open lower as market weighs restarts

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.