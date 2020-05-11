Russia Increased COVID-19 Tests to 170,000 Per Day, One of Highest Levels in World - Putin

Russia has increased the number of tests for the coronavirus run per day from 2,500 to 170,000, reaching one of highest levels in the world, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

"We have significantly increased the number of tests. We started with 2,500 [per day] in early March, and now, we run about 170,000 tests every day.

This is one of the highest levels in the world," Putin said during a government meeting.

According to the leader, Russian specialists are now able to detect the disease at the early stage, which allows to prevent its severe consequences and curb the further spread of the virus.

The president added that by mid-May, the number of tests performed per day was set to almost double and reach 300,000.