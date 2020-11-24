UrduPoint.com
Russia Increases Aircraft Purchase Subsidies To State Transport Leasing Company

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:12 PM

The Russian government has revised upwards the subsidies agreed last year for the State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK), a decree published Tuesday on the official legal news website showed

It initially laid aside 4.

9 billion rubles ($65 million) to subsidize domestic production of aircraft, railway and water transport through GTLK, the main provider of financing services to transport leasing sectors.

An amendment adopted on November 19 of this year showed the financing target was now 16.9 billion rubles, over three times the original amount.

The company, owned entirely by the government, will use the money to buy 56 transport vehicles, up from 17 envisaged in last year's edition. The new total includes 56 planes and helicopters Ansats, Mi-8s, Mi-38s and Il-114-300s.

