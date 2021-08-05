UrduPoint.com

Russia Increases Arms Supplies To Central Asian Countries - General Staff

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Russia Increases Arms Supplies to Central Asian Countries - General Staff

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Russia has increased arms supplies to Central Asian counters to counter possible terrorist threats amid the escalation of tensions in Afghanistan, Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

"In order to respond to the aggravation of the situation in the region and to practice actions to repel terrorist threats, a number of joint exercises have been planned both on the territory of Uzbekistan and on the territory of Tajikistan. Additional supplies of weapons and military equipment have been organized within the framework of military assistance," Gerasimov said during a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov.

