Russia Increases Export Quota of Mineral Fertilizers by 300,000 Tons - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Russia has increased the quota for the export of ammonium nitrate from the country by 300,000 tons, the Russian Cabinet said on Monday.

"The current quotas for the export of mineral fertilizers from Russia will increase by 300,000 tons. The decree was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The adopted decision comes into force from the moment of publication. It will be valid until May 31, 2023 and provide for an increase in the quota for the export of ammonium nitrate, " the statement read.

This quota will allow producers of mineral fertilizers to export stocks of end products, provided that the needs of the domestic market are fully met, according to the government.

The total volume of the export quota will exceed 12.6 million tons. The Russian Industry and Trade Ministry has been instructed to distribute the volumes among exporters. It is specified that the quotas will not apply to the supply of fertilizers to Abkhazia and South Ossetia.