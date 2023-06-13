UrduPoint.com

Russia Increases Key Arms Production By 2.7 Times, Those In Demand Up By 10 Times - Putin

Published June 13, 2023

The production of the main types of weapons in Russia has increased by 2.7 times over the past year, and of the most popular arms increased by 10 times, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The production of the main types of weapons in Russia has increased by 2.7 times over the past year, and of the most popular arms increased by 10 times, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Our production of the main types of weapons has increased 2.7 times over the year. And in the most popular areas by 10 times. Some industrial enterprises work in two shifts, and many in three. They work practically day and night, very efficiently," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.

The Russian military lacks many things, including high-precision ammunition, communications equipment, UAVs, but only in terms of quantity, the president said.

"Of course, during the course of the special operation it became clear that many things are lacking � these are high-precision ammunition, communications equipment, UAVs and so on. We (have) them, but unfortunately we lack them in terms of quantity," Putin explained.

