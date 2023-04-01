Russia Increases Production of Conventional, High-Precision Arms Multiple Times - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The production of conventional and high-precision weapons for the Russian troops, participating in the special military operation in Ukraine, has increased multiple times, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, he held a meeting at the Russian grouping's headquarters on issues of providing troops with ammunition, and also heard reports on the current situation, according to the ministry.

"Thanks to the expanded production capacities and increased labor productivity, the number of products to support the troops has increased multiple times.

These are both conventional and high-precision types of weapons. All of the above allows to deliver the objectives set by Supreme Commander-in-Chief (President Vladimir Putin) in accordance with the plan for conducting the special military operation," Shoigu said.

The minister also noted that "the supply volumes of the most demanded ammunition has been determined, and the necessary measures are being taken to increase them."