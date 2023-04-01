UrduPoint.com

Russia Increases Production Of Conventional, High-Precision Arms Multiple Times - Shoigu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Russia Increases Production of Conventional, High-Precision Arms Multiple Times - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The production of conventional and high-precision weapons for the Russian troops, participating in the special military operation in Ukraine, has increased multiple times, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, he held a meeting at the Russian grouping's headquarters on issues of providing troops with ammunition, and also heard reports on the current situation, according to the ministry.

"Thanks to the expanded production capacities and increased labor productivity, the number of products to support the troops has increased multiple times.

These are both conventional and high-precision types of weapons. All of the above allows to deliver the objectives set by Supreme Commander-in-Chief (President Vladimir Putin) in accordance with the plan for conducting the special military operation," Shoigu said.

The minister also noted that "the supply volumes of the most demanded ammunition has been determined, and the necessary measures are being taken to increase them."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

UNICEF’s Dubai Supply Hub: at the centre of the ..

UNICEF’s Dubai Supply Hub: at the centre of the earthquake response

17 minutes ago
 UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-J ..

UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-Jundi journal, April Issue

47 minutes ago
 PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore me ..

PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore meeting today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st April 2023

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039; ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039;s Supreme Judicial Council

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.