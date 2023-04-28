Russia Increasing Combat Readiness of Military Bases in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan - Shoigu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russia is increasing the combat readiness of its bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan amid attempts by the United States and its allies to restore its military presence in Central Asia, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

Under the pretext of assistance in the fight against terrorism, the United States and its allies are trying to restore their military presence in Central Asia, the minister said, adding that Moscow sees their requests to the countries of the region to deploy military infrastructure as "a direct threat to stability in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) space."

"For our part, we are increasing the combat readiness of Russian military bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as other response forces to possible challenges," Shoidu said at a regular defense ministers' meeting of the SCO member states.