Russia Indefinitely Bans Entry to 8 Current, Former US Officials - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia indefinitely banned entry to the country to eight current and former United States officials, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"By the way, the Names of eight current and former US high-ranking officials involved in the development and implementation of the anti-Russian course will soon be published on the official portal of the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that this eight people will not be allowed to enter Russia.

"They are permanently barred from entering Russia. This is a tit-for-tat response to the sanctions against Russian officials who were added that the 'black list' by the United States last month," the ministry added.