Russia Independent In Its Foreign Policy, Needs No Approval From China - Beijing

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 08:20 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russia conducts an independent foreign policy and does not require any approval from China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"Russia is a large, independent country, which independently determines and executes its foreign policy in line with its strategic vision and interests. Russia does not need to get an approval from the Chinese side prior to taking any action," the spokeswoman said at a briefing when asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Ukraine with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during a meeting earlier this month.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a military operation after the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering the Ukrainian government forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Putin and Xi met in Beijing on February 4 for the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics. After the meeting, Russia and China issued a joint statement, expressing the wish to form a new type of relations between world powers based on mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

