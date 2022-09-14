UrduPoint.com

Russia, India Adjusting Mutual Payments In National Currencies - Russian Ambasador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Russia and India have been adjusting mutual payments in national currencies, but there are currently no deadlines for mutual use of national payment systems, such as Russia's MIR and India's RuPay, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov told Sputnik.

"The process of adjusting payments in national currencies has been moving forward steadily, and for a long time already. It started long before the first sanctions were imposed on Russia. Techincally, national currencies were widely used by us back in the days of Soviet-Indian relations.

Now both Russia and India are interested in adaptable schemes of mutual payments that meet the needs of our cooperation in the long term and ensure its uninterrupted nature," the ambassador said.

Alipov also noted that the departments and banks of the two countries maintained a substantive dialogue aimed at synchronizing payment systems.

"It is difficult to predict exactly when Russians will be able to use MIR cards in India, and Indian citizens will be able to use RuPay cards in Russia, but it is clear that there is a high need for this on both sides," the ambassador added.

