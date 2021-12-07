UrduPoint.com

Russia, India Agree On Cooperation In Geological Prospecting - RosGeo

Russian geological holding RosGeo and Geological Survey of India (GSI) have agreed to cooperate in the field of mineral exploration, RosGeo said on Tuesday following the official visit of President Vladimir Putin to India

"RosGeo already has an experience in conducting seismic exploration works on the Indian onshore, and now we have proposed to the GSI to significantly expand cooperation by including search for solid minerals. I am sure that our experience, competencies and advanced technologies will make a significant contribution to the research and development of the Indian mineral resource base," RosGeo Director General Sergei Gorkov said in the statement.

RosGeo and GSI signed a memorandum of understanding, outlining the cooperation in the field of minerals exploration onshore and offshore of India, as well as scientific and technical partnership, the statement said. The terms of the memorandum covered the implementation of joint scientific and technical projects for the exploration of deep-seated basins, platinum-group and rare-earth metals, assessment and allocation of sites for prognostic and metallogenic as well as for gold mineralisation mapping.

The countries also agreed to conduct joint research activities, and exchange technologies in the field of assessment and laboratory analysis, according to the statement.

