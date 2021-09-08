UrduPoint.com

Russia, India Agree To Coordinate Approaches On Afghanistan - Security Council

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 02:09 PM

Russia, India Agree to Coordinate Approaches on Afghanistan - Security Council

Russia and India agreed to coordinate approaches to work on Afghanistan and in multilateral formats, Russian Security Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin said on Wednesday after a meeting between Nikolai Patrushev, the council's secretary, and Indian Security Adviser Ajit Doval

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russia and India agreed to coordinate approaches to work on Afghanistan and in multilateral formats, Russian Security Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin said on Wednesday after a meeting between Nikolai Patrushev, the council's secretary, and Indian Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

"In continuation of the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held on August 24, an exchange of views took place on the military-political and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan.

Humanitarian and migration problems in this country were discussed separately. Prospects for Russian-Indian cooperation were discussed with a view to creating conditions for launching a peaceful settlement process on the basis of an intra-Afghan dialogue. In addition, agreements were reached on coordinating the approaches of Russia and India to work in the Afghan direction in multilateral formats," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Prime Minister Exchange Russia Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin August

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan Welcomes Formation of Interim Governmen ..

Uzbekistan Welcomes Formation of Interim Government in Afghanistan - Foreign Min ..

19 seconds ago
 Coup Leaders in Guinea Start Releasing Political P ..

Coup Leaders in Guinea Start Releasing Political Prisoners - Reports

22 seconds ago
 UK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuf ..

UK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuffle - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov, Israeli Foreign Minister to Meet ..

Russia's Lavrov, Israeli Foreign Minister to Meet in Moscow on Thursday - Moscow

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Expresses Protest to Tallin Over Refusal to ..

Moscow Expresses Protest to Tallin Over Refusal to Grant Visa to Russain Diploma ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Records 18,024 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 18,024 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.