Russia, India Agree to Coordinate Approaches on Afghanistan - Security Council

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russia and India agreed to coordinate approaches to work on Afghanistan and in multilateral formats, Russian Security Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin said on Wednesday after a meeting between Nikolai Patrushev, the council's secretary, and Indian Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

"In continuation of the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held on August 24, an exchange of views took place on the military-political and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan.

Humanitarian and migration problems in this country were discussed separately. Prospects for Russian-Indian cooperation were discussed with a view to creating conditions for launching a peaceful settlement process on the basis of an intra-Afghan dialogue. In addition, agreements were reached on coordinating the approaches of Russia and India to work in the Afghan direction in multilateral formats," the spokesman said.