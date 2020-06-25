UrduPoint.com
Russia, India Agree To Launch Production Of Kalashnikov Assault Rifles In 2020 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Defense representatives of Russia and India have agreed on proposals to begin production of Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles at a factory in the state of Uttar Pradesh by the end of 2020, Indian media reported on Thursday.

According to the Economic Times newspaper, the proposals were discussed on Tuesday during Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Moscow. Singh held talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, before attending the Victory Parade one day later.

Unnamed sources told the newspaper that an agreement was reached to commence production of the assault rifles at a factory in Amethi district before Russian President Vladimir Putin's scheduled visit to the country in October.

In September, New Delhi placed an order for Russian-made weapons and military equipment worth $14.5 billion and later announced plans to launch a joint venture in India to produce more than 650,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles. Negotiations are still ongoing between Moscow and New Delhi over the purchase of the Russian-made Igla-S air defense system.

