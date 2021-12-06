Russia, India Call for UN Security Council Reform to Reflect Contemporary Global Realities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and India call for a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary global realities, according to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 21st Russian-Indian summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russia and India call for a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary global realities, according to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 21st Russian-Indian summit.

"The parties called for a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary global realities and make it more representative, effective and efficient in addressing issues of international peace and security," the statement says.

Putin congratulated India on the successful chairmanship of the council in August and confirmed his support for India's candidacy for permanent members of the reformed and expanded UN Security Council. It is noted that Modi thanked Putin for participating in the high-level debate on maritime security, which he chaired on August 9 as part of India's chairmanship of the UN Security Council.