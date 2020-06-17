Russia, India, China Foreign Ministers' June 23 Online Talks Postponed - Source

The talks between Russian, Indian and Chinese foreign ministers, expected to be held in the format of a video conference on June 23, were postponed, sources in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs told Sputnik

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the talks would be held in the coming days. He also said that the India-China tensions were not on the agenda.

"India-Russia-China trilateral meeting of foreign ministers, which was scheduled to be held via video conferencing on June 23, has been postponed," the sources said.