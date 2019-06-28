UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, India, China Make Joint Effort To Strengthen Strategic Stability - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 55 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:20 PM

Russia, India, China Make Joint Effort to Strengthen Strategic Stability - Putin

Russia, China and India have similar positions on most of the global issues and are making joint effort to strengthen strategic stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russia, China and India have similar positions on most of the global issues and are making joint effort to strengthen strategic stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"It is important that Russia, India and China have similar or even same positions on most of the issues on the global political and economic agenda. Our countries favor preserving the system of international relations based on the UN Charter and [international] legal norms," Putin said at his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

Russia, China and India are committed to protect key principles of international relations, including respect to sovereignty and non-meddling in other states' domestic affairs, the Russian leader stressed.

"Russia, India and China make joint effort to strengthen global stability, counter terror threat, extremism, drugs-related crime and cybercrime. They thus lay the foundation for creating equal security architecture in Europe," Putin added.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister United Nations Russia Europe China Narendra Modi Osaka Vladimir Putin Same Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Hundreds Protest Against G20 Summit in Osaka

26 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Probing 13 People Over Druzh ..

26 minutes ago

Editorial: As tensions rise in the Gulf, the stake ..

31 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Badgam

35 minutes ago

Belarus Removed Over 705,200 Tonnes of Contaminate ..

35 minutes ago

Minsk May Host Belarusian-Russian-Tajik Top-Level ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.