Russia, India, China Summit Demonstrates Genuine Multilateral Relations - Wang Yi

The RIC Grouping (Russia, India, China) demonstrates genuine multilateralism in relations to the world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday

The RIC Grouping (Russia, India, China) demonstrates genuine multilateralism in relations to the world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

"China will work with Russia and India acting in the spirit of openness, solidarity, trust and cooperation, in the spirit of the RIC mechanism," Yi said during a meeting of the RIC foreign ministers.

The minister stressed that the RIC sent a signal of "true multilateralism" and "democracy promotion in international relations" to the world. China, Russia and India can and will contribute to tackling the global problems, according to the minister.

RIC as a strategic grouping started to take shape in 1998 under the leadership of Yevgeny Primakov as a counterbalance to the Western alliance. The operation involving Russia, India and China commenced after trilateral contacts in New York in 2003-2005 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly sessions.

