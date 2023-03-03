Russia, India, China to Hold Ministerial Summit in 2023 - Foreign Minister Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Russia, India and China will hold a trilateral meeting at the ministerial level this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are interested in these two great nations (India and China) to be friends. And we are trying to be helpful," Lavrov said at the Raisina Dialogue forum in New Delhi, when asked how Russia balances relations with both China and India.

The Russian foreign minister recalled that the RIC (Russia, India, China) grouping was created on Moscow's initiative, which then "culminated" in the formation of BRICS.

"This 'troika' (Russia, India and China) continues to function. We met last year, and we are going to meet this year again, at the ministerial level. I think it will be the 21st or 22nd meeting already," Lavrov specified.

RIC as a strategic grouping started to take shape in 1996 under the leadership of then Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov as a counterbalance to the Western alliance.