UrduPoint.com

Russia, India, China To Hold Ministerial Summit In 2023 - Foreign Minister Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Russia, India, China to Hold Ministerial Summit in 2023 - Foreign Minister Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Russia, India and China will hold a trilateral meeting at the ministerial level this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are interested in these two great nations (India and China) to be friends. And we are trying to be helpful," Lavrov said at the Raisina Dialogue forum in New Delhi, when asked how Russia balances relations with both China and India.

The Russian foreign minister recalled that the RIC (Russia, India, China) grouping was created on Moscow's initiative, which then "culminated" in the formation of BRICS.

"This 'troika' (Russia, India and China) continues to function. We met last year, and we are going to meet this year again, at the ministerial level. I think it will be the 21st or 22nd meeting already," Lavrov specified.

RIC as a strategic grouping started to take shape in 1996 under the leadership of then Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov as a counterbalance to the Western alliance.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Moscow Russia China New Delhi Alliance

Recent Stories

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainabili ..

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainability in educational field

18 minutes ago
 Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

2 hours ago
 Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headq ..

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headquarters

2 hours ago
 Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedi ..

Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedication to Excellence

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Seg ..

OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Segment of the 52nd Session of th ..

2 hours ago
 Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.