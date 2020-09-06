Russia, India Complete INDRA 2020 Joint Naval Drills in Bengal Bay - Russian Pacific Fleet

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) The 2020 edition of the INDRA Indian-Russian naval drills has been completed in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, the Russian Pacific Fleet's spokesman, Nikolai Voskresensky, said on Sunday.

The Indian-hosted INDRA NAVY-2020 began in the Bay of Bengal on Friday. The participating Russian and Indian servicemen were expected to train their interoperability in responding to emerging security challenges on the sea. Russia sent its Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Tributs destroyers and the Boris Butoma tanker, part of its Vladivostok-stationed Pacific Fleet, to attend the drills. Meanwhile, India's fleet involved in the drills included the Ranvijay guided-missile destroyer, the Sahyadri frigate and the Shakti fleet tanker, including integrated helicopters.

"The joint Indian-Russian naval drills INDRA NAVY-2020 completed in the Bay of Bengal ... During joint practical exercises, Russian and Indian sailors practiced tactical maneuvering, organizing communications, performed about 10 combat exercises, including a complex of artillery firing at sea and air targets, and used anti-submarine weapons. Deck-based helicopters were actively used in the exercises," Voskresensky said.

The spokesman added that the detachment of the Pacific Fleet warships continued to its long voyage aimed at carrying out missions in the Asia-Pacific region.

The INDRA drills have been held regularly since 2003.