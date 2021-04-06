UrduPoint.com
Russia, India Consider Creation Of Mideast, Asian NATO Replicas Counterproductive - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Plans to create Asian or middle Eastern military blocs based on the NATO blueprint are counterproductive, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"There have been conversations about pushing forward the Middle Eastern NATO project, and recently ” even an Asian NATO.

We exchanged opinions on this topic today and we share with our Indian partners the stance that this would be counterproductive," Lavrov said at a briefing, held after talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi.

The Russian foreign minister also stressed that the country is interested in cooperation that would be "inclusive and in favor of something, not against someone."

In January 2020, former US President Donald Trump stated that NATO must expand its presence in the Middle East and proposed a new acronym for the potential military alliance, NATOME (NATO and Middle East, ME).

