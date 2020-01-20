UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-India Cooperation In Arctic Region Has Great Potential - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:31 PM

Russia-India Cooperation in Arctic Region Has Great Potential - Foreign Ministry

Russian-Indian cooperation in the Arctic has good prospects, Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for international Arctic cooperation, Nikolai Korchunov, told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russian-Indian cooperation in the Arctic has good prospects, Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for international Arctic cooperation, Nikolai Korchunov, told reporters on Monday.

Russia and India are working together on geological exploration, which could allow India to become the "first non�Arctic state extracting resources in the Arctic," Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Times of India earlier this month.

"We welcome India joining in, which has great potential. This is the country with which we have developed good partnership, strategic relations and all of this makes it possible to speak with confidence about the prospects of Russian-Indian cooperation in the Arctic," the diplomat said.

India currently has one permanent research station in the Arctic. Himadri is located at Ny-Alesund research community on the island of Spitsbergen.

Related Topics

India Russia All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to Support US ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms &#039;Sharjah Performing Arts ..

18 minutes ago

VIS upgrades FSR for ABL Govt Securities Fund

1 minute ago

Murder accused release after compromise between pa ..

1 minute ago

Development of database to determine youth's socio ..

1 minute ago

South Korea Vows to Boost Economic Cooperation Wit ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.