Russia-India Cooperation in Arctic Region Has Great Potential - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russian-Indian cooperation in the Arctic has good prospects, Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for international Arctic cooperation, Nikolai Korchunov, told reporters on Monday.

Russia and India are working together on geological exploration, which could allow India to become the "first non�Arctic state extracting resources in the Arctic," Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Times of India earlier this month.

"We welcome India joining in, which has great potential. This is the country with which we have developed good partnership, strategic relations and all of this makes it possible to speak with confidence about the prospects of Russian-Indian cooperation in the Arctic," the diplomat said.

India currently has one permanent research station in the Arctic. Himadri is located at Ny-Alesund research community on the island of Spitsbergen.