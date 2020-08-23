Russia-India Cooperation to Take 'Make in India' Program Forward - Defense Official

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Military cooperation between India and Russia will certainly move forward the national Make in India program that was launched encourage companies to manufacture their products, including weaponry, in India, Raj Kumar, the secretary of the Indian Department of Defense Production, told Sputnik.

"It is about India being self-reliant and Indian industries being capable of meeting India's own requirements ... we also look forward meeting the requirements of the world. This is what Make in India is about. Our industry has come forward and our partnership especially with Russia and Russian industry, I am sure, will take this initiative forward in the days to come," Kumar said on the sidelines of the Army-2020 military exhibition.

India is one of Russia's biggest defense industry partners. The list of recently signed important bilateral contacts includes an agreement on deliveries of Russia's S-400 air defense systems and a contract on shipments of Russia's Project 11356 frigates to India. Moreover, negotiations on deliveries and localization of production of light Ka-226T multirole helicopters are at their final stage.

The bilateral collaboration continues under the national Make in India program, which includes licensed production of Russian ammunition, small arms, T-90 tanks and other weapons by Indian defense industry companies. The countries also have several joint projects, including the production of the Russian-Indian BrahMos cruise missile.