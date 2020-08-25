UrduPoint.com
Russia, India Discuss Upcoming Official Communications - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:55 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has had a phone call with Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma to discuss the communications of various levels between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

"On August 25, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov had a phone conversation with Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma. They have discussed topical issues pertaining to the Russian-Indian cooperation within multilateral associations as well as the upcoming bilateral communications of various levels," the ministry said in a press release.

On Tuesday, Sputnik has learned from Varma that Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was expected to visit Russia in September for preparatory events ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Additionally, the Russia-India summit is scheduled to be held in November in India with attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

