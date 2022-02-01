UrduPoint.com

Russia, India Discussed UN, Ukraine - Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 06:30 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian and Indian diplomats discussed during consultations issues of the UN, Ukraine, Afghanistan and a number of other topics, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

Earlier, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said Indian and Russian deputy foreign ministers held bilateral consultations on issues related to the United Nations in New Delhi on Monday.

"We have had planned Russian-Indian consultations between the foreign ministries on various issues on the multilateral agenda. India has been in the Security Council as a non-permanent member for the second year now, and it was interesting and important for us to compare notes with them after the first year they have been in Security Council, first of all, on all issues on the Security Council's agenda," Vershinin told Russian journalists.

"The consultations were extensive, business-like and friendly," he said.

