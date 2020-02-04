Russia, India Extend Licensed Manufacturing of T-90S Tanks Until 2028 - Trade Minister

(@imziishan)

Russia and India signed a deal extending the licensed manufacturing of T-90s tanks until 2028, Denis Manturov, the Russian minister of industry and trade, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russia and India signed a deal extending the licensed manufacturing of T-90s tanks until 2028, Denis Manturov, the Russian minister of industry and trade, told Sputnik.

"In 2019, a deal was signed with India to extend the licensed manufacturing of T-90S tanks until 2028, and as we know, the Defence Acquisition Council approved the production of 464 tanks of this type," the minister said.

"Besides, India has been invited to receive or participate in joint production of advanced equipment � BTR-82A, BMP-3, Sprut-SDM1 self-propelled tank destroyer," Manturov added.