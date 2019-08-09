Russia-India Indra Drills to Focus on Neutralizing Armed Gangs - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Russia and India will hold the eleventh edition of the Indra military exercise, which will include air, ground and naval components and will take place at training grounds in India, in December, according to the press office of Russia's Eastern Military District.

"The ground forces group plans to practice several tactical episodes. These are reconnaissance and search operations, neutralization of conditional rebel movement leaders, and tactical airborne assault landings," the press release said.

Other parts of the exercise, including air and naval drills, will be carried out at land and naval training ranges, and aerodromes in India.

The Russian military is expected to send around 300 ground troops from motorized infantry units. The Indian Ministry of Defense has not yet announced how many troops or other military assets it will contribute.

A joint group of forces will close off the area occupied by a simulated illegal armed group, create humanitarian corridors, surround and neutralize simulated gangs.

The goal of such exercises is to practice joint planning and conduct to improve interaction between the two militaries in the area of peace keeping under the aegis of the United Nations, according to the Indian Defense Ministry.