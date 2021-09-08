Russia, India Launch Security Consultations in New Delhi - Russian Security Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Russian Security Council said on Wednesday that Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has started the annual consultations with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi, with developments in Afghanistan expected to be on the agenda.

The consultations are held as part of Patrushev's visit to the Indian capital. Apart from the security talks, the visit's agenda includes meetings with Indian leadership and bilateral consultations on Afghanistan.

"The Russian-Indian consultations on security have started in India. They are held by Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev from the Russian side and National Security Advisor of the Prime Minister Ajit Doval from the Indian [side]," Russian Security Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin told reporters.

The 2020 Russian-Indian consultations could not hold in-person meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the consultations took place in Moscow, and focused on bilateral military and technical cooperation.

The Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the situation in Afghanistan would be among the issues to be discussed during the security consultations. It also said that the consultations will build on issues discussed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on August 24. The two leaders instructed Russian and Indian senior officials to remain in touch concerning the situation in Afghanistan.

With the start of the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in early May, tensions in the Central Asian country has been mounting and culminated with the Taliban (banned in Russia) taking over on August 15. On Tuesday, the radical movement unveiled their caretaker government. The all-male interim government consists mostly of senior Taliban officials, with Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001, at the helm.�