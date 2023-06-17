UrduPoint.com

Russia, India May Sign Agreement On Customs Cooperation In July - Russian Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Russia, India May Sign Agreement on Customs Cooperation in July - Russian Official

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Russia and India may sign an agreement to simplify customs cooperation between the two countries as early as July, Ruslan Davydov, the acting head of the Russian Federal Customs Service, said on Friday.

"We have an agreement on the joint recognition of an authorized economic operator. These are companies of the highest level of trust. Companies that work openly, want and can comply with customs rules. In practice, we have agreed on a text with our (Indian) colleagues. If we have time, then next month we will sign it within BRICS, South Africa will host an event. If not, then the next point is our annual International Customs Forum in Moscow in October," Davydov said at the Russia-India session of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He noted "a very high level" of customs cooperation between the two countries.

The official also drew attention to trade figures between Russia and India.

"Commodity turnover increased 2.5 times, a significant share, of course, was played by Russian energy supplies. Nevertheless, the range and potential of mutual trade are very significant. One of the main Indian export items is medicines, Indian light industry goods are in demand," Davydov added.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

