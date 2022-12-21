UrduPoint.com

Russia, India Moving Away From Dollar, Euro In Mutual Trade - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Russia, India Moving Away From Dollar, Euro in Mutual Trade - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russia and India are moving away from the US Dollar and the euro in mutual trade, Zamir Kabulov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asia Department, told Sputnik.

"We are fundamentally moving away from the dollar and the euro, it is necessary to switch to national currencies," Kabulov said.

However, he said, for a full-fledged transition, it is necessary to resolve the issue of the remaining imbalance in trade operations.

"India still buys from us more than it sells, more than five-fold... Specialists are working on this, seeking a reasonable compromise. But it is essential to switch over," Kabulov said.

