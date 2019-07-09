Russia, India Plan to Sign Strategic Action Plan on Sidelines of EEF - Russian Official

(@imziishan)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russia and India are going to sign a strategic action plan on the sidelines of the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok Russia Deputy Minister for Economic Development Timur Maximov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the second Russia-India Strategic Economic Dialogue started in New Delhi. The event will last for two days.

"We will hold a strategic economic dialogue tomorrow, on the sidelines of which we hope together with our Indian colleagues to agree on cooperation in a number of specific areas. These agreements will form a strategic action plan that is going to be prepared and signed at the Eastern Economic Forum," Maximov said.

According to the official, the document will outline prospects for the mid-term cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi. The exact time frame for the document will be discussed during the Wednesday debates.

Maximov also said that the discussions on the sidelines of the Russia-India Strategic Economic Dialogue would focus on transport, energy, industry, agriculture, trade and financial cooperation.

The EEF will be held in Vladivostok from September 4-6. The forum is aimed at encouraging national and international investments in Russia's Far East and boosting wider cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.