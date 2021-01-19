Russia, India Poised to Comprehensively Enhance Military Cooperation - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Russia and India will continue their defense cooperation, pursuing to incorporate more areas and projects of joint research and the production of military equipment, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev said on Tuesday.

"We will continue the military cooperation and the military ties based on the principle of equal security and commitment to a predictable, multipolar world. Not only will we continue our relationship, but we will undoubtedly bring new content into it, including new defense supplies, joint research beyond the current scope of affairs, training of personnel and much more," Kudashev told reporters at a reception in the Russian embassy.

Among the current items of Russia-India military cooperation, the ambassador listed the joint development and production of military equipment and its components, including the exchange of technology, the improvement of post-sale support, and the legal aspects of the cycle.

As pointed out by Kudashev, Russia supports India's pursuit of domesticating the production under the "Made in India" concept.

"Along with the S-400 project, we successfully move toward a contract to produce AK-203 Kalashnikov machine guns and 200 Ka-226 helicopters in India, as well as prospective cooperation around combat aviation, basic combat tanks, frigates, submarines and rockets, including the jointly produced ones under the Brahmos brand," the ambassador said.

An agreement is also in the pipeline for bilateral logistical naval cooperation, including in the Indian Ocean, as stated by the diplomat.

As the Indian city of Bangalore is due to host the Aero India 2021 forum in February, Kudashev said Russia would be among the largest participants, planning to showcase such items as Su-57, Su-35 and MiG-35 fighter jets, Ka-52, Ka-226, Mi-17B-5 and Mi-26 helicopters, and S-400 missile defense systems, among other equipment.