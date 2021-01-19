UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, India Poised To Comprehensively Enhance Military Cooperation - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Russia, India Poised to Comprehensively Enhance Military Cooperation - Ambassador

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Russia and India will continue their defense cooperation, pursuing to incorporate more areas and projects of joint research and the production of military equipment, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev said on Tuesday.

"We will continue the military cooperation and the military ties based on the principle of equal security and commitment to a predictable, multipolar world. Not only will we continue our relationship, but we will undoubtedly bring new content into it, including new defense supplies, joint research beyond the current scope of affairs, training of personnel and much more," Kudashev told reporters at a reception in the Russian embassy.

Among the current items of Russia-India military cooperation, the ambassador listed the joint development and production of military equipment and its components, including the exchange of technology, the improvement of post-sale support, and the legal aspects of the cycle.

As pointed out by Kudashev, Russia supports India's pursuit of domesticating the production under the "Made in India" concept.

"Along with the S-400 project, we successfully move toward a contract to produce AK-203 Kalashnikov machine guns and 200 Ka-226 helicopters in India, as well as prospective cooperation around combat aviation, basic combat tanks, frigates, submarines and rockets, including the jointly produced ones under the Brahmos brand," the ambassador said.

An agreement is also in the pipeline for bilateral logistical naval cooperation, including in the Indian Ocean, as stated by the diplomat.

As the Indian city of Bangalore is due to host the Aero India 2021 forum in February, Kudashev said Russia would be among the largest participants, planning to showcase such items as Su-57, Su-35 and MiG-35 fighter jets, Ka-52, Ka-226, Mi-17B-5 and Mi-26 helicopters, and S-400 missile defense systems, among other equipment.

Related Topics

India World Technology Exchange Russia New Delhi Bangalore February Agreement

Recent Stories

Friday farmers’ market &#039;Manbat&#039; unveil ..

29 minutes ago

Frontline Heroes Office to provide expanded medica ..

44 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA&#039;s board meeting

1 hour ago

Al Maryah Island launches ACTIVE; a world-class sp ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,146

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award adds five new languages to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.