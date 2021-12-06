UrduPoint.com

Russia, India Reaffirm Commitment To 'Particularly Privileged' Strategic Partnership

Russia and India have reaffirmed their commitment to the "particularly privileged" status of the bilateral strategic partnership, which they consider the backbone of global peace and stability, according to a joint statement issued following the Monday top-level meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

"The parties reaffirmed their commitment to a particularly privileged strategic partnership and stressed that the important relationship between Russia and India as major powers with shared responsibility continue to be the backbone of global peace and stability," the statement read.

