Russia, India Reaffirm Commitment To Particularly Privileged Strategic Partnership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russia, India Reaffirm Commitment to Particularly Privileged Strategic Partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Russia and India reaffirmed their commitment to a particularly privileged strategic partnership, which remains the pillar of global peace and stability, according to a joint statement following the 21st Russian-Indian summit.

"The Sides reaffirmed their commitment to the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. They underscored that as major powers with common responsibilities, this important relationship continues to be an anchor of global peace and stability," the statement says.

