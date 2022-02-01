UrduPoint.com

Russia, India Seek To Increase Cooperation - Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 08:10 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Consultations in New Delhi at the level of deputy foreign ministers of India and Russia confirmed the two countries' desire to strengthen coordination, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

Deputy foreign ministers of Russia and India held bilateral consultations on issues related to UN activities in New Delhi on Monday.

"Based on the experience of consultations that we have now held in New Delhi, I can say that these consultations confirmed the desire of both India and Russia to strengthen coordination and interact on major international issues, including at international platforms - in New York, in Geneva and Paris, within the framework of UNESCO.

This is what we felt. There is such a desire, and I think that this is what we need to do," Vershinin said.

"Certainly, we respect the choice of each country, but we believe that the increase in such interaction meets the desires of both Moscow and New Delhi," he said.

