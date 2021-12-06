Russia, India Sign Intergovernmental Defense Industry Agreement From 2021 to 2031

Following the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India, Moscow and New Delhi signed an intergovernmental agreement on a program of defense industry cooperation from 2021 to 2031

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Following the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India, Moscow and New Delhi signed an intergovernmental agreement on a program of defense industry cooperation from 2021 to 2031.

"Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of India on the Program of military and technical cooperation from 2021 to 2031," the title of the document says.

A protocol was also signed on amending the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the production of small arms of the Kalashnikov series of February 18, 2019.