UrduPoint.com

Russia, India Sign Intergovernmental Defense Industry Agreement From 2021 To 2031

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 10:41 PM

Russia, India Sign Intergovernmental Defense Industry Agreement From 2021 to 2031

Following the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India, Moscow and New Delhi signed an intergovernmental agreement on a program of defense industry cooperation from 2021 to 2031

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Following the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India, Moscow and New Delhi signed an intergovernmental agreement on a program of defense industry cooperation from 2021 to 2031.

"Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of India on the Program of military and technical cooperation from 2021 to 2031," the title of the document says.

A protocol was also signed on amending the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the production of small arms of the Kalashnikov series of February 18, 2019.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Visit New Delhi Vladimir Putin February 2019 From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

EU Commission Chief Says 44% of Global Population ..

EU Commission Chief Says 44% of Global Population Vaccinated Against COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 Russia, India Welcome Facilitation of Visa Procedu ..

Russia, India Welcome Facilitation of Visa Procedures, Including Introduction of ..

3 minutes ago
 AJK Govt to provide basic facilities to people liv ..

AJK Govt to provide basic facilities to people living near LoC: AJK Prime Minist ..

3 minutes ago
 US stocks mixed amid elevated volatility

US stocks mixed amid elevated volatility

3 minutes ago
 EU Countries Increase Defense Spending Despite Pan ..

EU Countries Increase Defense Spending Despite Pandemic

8 minutes ago
 Over 100 young football learners attend free coach ..

Over 100 young football learners attend free coaching camp

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.