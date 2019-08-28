UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, India Sign Memorandum On Servicing Of MiG-Family Aircraft In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

Russia, India Sign Memorandum on Servicing of MiG-Family Aircraft in India

Russia and India have signed a memorandum on servicing of MiG-family aircraft in India, Ilya Tarasenko, director general of the MiG Aircraft Corporation, said Wednesday

ZHUKOVSKY (outside Moscow) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russia and India have signed a memorandum on servicing of MiG-family aircraft in India, Ilya Tarasenko, director general of the MiG Aircraft Corporation, said Wednesday.

"A memorandum has been signed on the maintenance of MiG aircraft in India. Under the Make in India project, we are developing after-sales servicing involving local industry," Tarasenko told reporters at the MAKS-2019 airshow.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Russia August 2019 Industry

Recent Stories

All major rivers flowing in normal state in Punjab ..

2 minutes ago

Shahdat-e-Imam Hussain (AS) conference held

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 244,600 cuse ..

2 minutes ago

Air chief calls on Prime Minister

8 minutes ago

Judicial Council reconstituted after retirement of ..

8 minutes ago

US Formally Announces Tariff Increase on $300Bln W ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.