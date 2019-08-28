Russia, India Sign Memorandum On Servicing Of MiG-Family Aircraft In India
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:00 PM
Russia and India have signed a memorandum on servicing of MiG-family aircraft in India, Ilya Tarasenko, director general of the MiG Aircraft Corporation, said Wednesday
"A memorandum has been signed on the maintenance of MiG aircraft in India. Under the Make in India project, we are developing after-sales servicing involving local industry," Tarasenko told reporters at the MAKS-2019 airshow.