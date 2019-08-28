Russia, India Sign Memorandum on Servicing of MiG-Family Aircraft in India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and India have signed a memorandum on servicing of MiG-family aircraft in India, Ilya Tarasenko, director general of the MiG Aircraft Corporation, said Wednesday

ZHUKOVSKY (outside Moscow) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 28th August Russia and India have signed a memorandum on servicing of MiG-family aircraft in India , Ilya Tarasenko, director general of the MiG Aircraft Corporation, said Wednesday.

"A memorandum has been signed on the maintenance of MiG aircraft in India. Under the Make in India project, we are developing after-sales servicing involving local industry," Tarasenko told reporters at the MAKS-2019 airshow.