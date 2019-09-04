Russia, India Sign Strategy to Boost Trade, Economic, Investment Cooperation at EEF

(@imziishan)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russia and India signed several bilateral agreements on Wednesday, including a strategy for boosting cooperation on trade, economy and investment, during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Russian city of Vladivostok.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Modi on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The sides exchanged the documents after the high-level bilateral talks.

In addition, a program on the expansion of cooperation in gas and oil industry was signed between the Russian Energy Ministry and the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The sides also signed a memorandum of understanding on the use of gas fuel.