Russia, India Start Practical Part Of Indra-2019 Joint Exercise - Russian Pacific Fleet

Mon 16th December 2019

Russia, India Start Practical Part of Indra-2019 Joint Exercise - Russian Pacific Fleet

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The practical portion of the bilateral Indra-2019 drills has begun in India, Russian Pacific Fleet spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky said on Monday.

The military exercise is being held in three Indian states from December 11-21 and includes the air, ground and naval forces of both countries.  Over 700 Russian servicemen are participating in the drills.

"The practical part of the Russia-India Indra-2019 military exercise starts today at the Babin training ground, located in the Uttar Pradesh state, as well as in the cities of Marmagao and Pune," the spokesman said.

According to the plan, vessels of the Russian Navy's Baltic Fleet and the Indian Navy will go out to sea and conduct drills to set up a communications system and practice tactical maneuvering. The military forces of the two countries are also set to carry out a joint exercise on organizing air defense.

Russian and Indian servicemen have already conducted operations in a counterterrorism scenario using the T-90 battle tanks and the BMP-2 combat vehicles.

The drills aim to practice joint planning, reconnaissance operations, tactical airborne assaults and neutralizing simulated armed gangs. 

