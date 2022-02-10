Russia-India Ties Not Affected by US Sanctions Threat Against India Over S-400- Ambassador

Threats of US sanctions against India due to the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems have not and will not affect the military-technical cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow, new Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Threats of US sanctions against India due to the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems have not and will not affect the military-technical cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow, new Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia and India signed a $5.43 billion contract for the supply of S-400 in October 2018. Last month media reported that India had launched a deployment of the first regiment of S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile defense system, with the first unit to begin operation in April. US State Department, in response, said that Washington is in contact with the Indian authorities on the possibility of imposing sanctions over the air defense systems.

"So far, they (the US sanctions threats against India) have not had any effect. I guess they will not affect," Alipov said, commenting on the military-technical cooperation between Russia and India.

The diplomat recalled that New Delhi had repeatedly said that the S-400 purchase deal with Russia is in the interests of its security, that India pursues an independent foreign policy and negatively perceives the pressure that is being put on it.

"The S-400 deal is the business of our two countries and no one else. Therefore, there is no reason to believe that the Indian position will change in the future. This project is being implemented. Deliveries are carried out," the diplomat added.