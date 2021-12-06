Russia, India To Consider Restoring Direct Flights To Pre-Pandemic Levels
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to consider restoring direct passenger and cargo flights to pre-pandemic levels, according to a joint statement issued on Monday.
"The parties agreed to consider the issue of restoring direct passenger and cargo flights to the level preceding the pandemic," the statement read.